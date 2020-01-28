San Jose takes home win streak into matchup with Vancouver

Vancouver Canucks (28-18-4, first in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (22-25-4, sixth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose hosts Vancouver looking to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Sharks are 9-9-1 against opponents from the Pacific Division. San Jose averages 11.2 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the NHL. Evander Kane leads the team serving 100 total minutes.

The Canucks are 10-5-1 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Vancouver is sixth in the league averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Elias Pettersson with 0.6.

In their last meeting on Jan. 18, Vancouver won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Karlsson leads the Sharks with 37 points, scoring five goals and adding 32 assists. Kane has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Pettersson leads the Canucks with a plus-nine in 50 games played this season. Bo Horvat has scored seven goals over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, four penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Sharks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Logan Couture: out (upper-body).

Canucks: None listed.