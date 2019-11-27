San Jose hosts Winnipeg following overtime victory

Winnipeg Jets (14-9-1, third in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (13-11-1, fourth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose hosts the Winnipeg Jets after the Sharks knocked off Los Angeles 4-3 in overtime.

Article continues below ...

The Sharks are 9-7-0 against conference opponents. San Jose averages 11.8 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Barclay Goodrow leads the team serving 40 total minutes.

The Jets are 9-5-0 in Western Conference play. Winnipeg averages just 2.4 per game, the fewest in the league. Dmitry Kulikov leads the team averaging 0.4.

In their last meeting on Nov. 1, Winnipeg won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evander Kane leads the Sharks with 12 goals, adding nine assists and totaling 21 points. Logan Couture has recorded four goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Nikolaj Ehlers leads the Jets with 11 goals and has 18 points. Kyle Connor has totaled six assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 7-2-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Sharks: 9-1-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.2 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Sharks Injuries: Tomas Hertl: day to day (ankle).

Jets Injuries: Nathan Beaulieu: day to day (upper body).