San Jose hosts Pittsburgh after overtime victory

Pittsburgh Penguins (37-20-6, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (27-33-4, seventh in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose hosts the Pittsburgh Penguins after the Sharks knocked off New Jersey 3-2 in overtime.

The Sharks are 15-15-1 at home. San Jose averages 10.8 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Evander Kane leads the team serving 114 total minutes.

The Penguins are 15-14-2 on the road. Pittsburgh has given up 32 power-play goals, killing 81.5% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Jan. 2, San Jose won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antti Suomela leads the Sharks with a plus-two in 15 games played this season. Brent Burns has totaled one goal and eight assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Evgeni Malkin leads the Penguins with 42 total assists and has collected 63 points. Sidney Crosby has collected eight assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Sharks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Melker Karlsson: day to day (lower body).

Penguins: Jared McCann: day to day (upper body), Zachary Aston-Reese: out (lower body).