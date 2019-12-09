San Jose faces Nashville on 4-game skid

San Jose Sharks (15-15-2, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (13-10-5, sixth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose looks to break its four-game losing streak with a win against Nashville.

The Predators are 8-7-3 in Western Conference games. Nashville is eighth in the league averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Roman Josi with 0.6.

The Sharks are 7-5-0 against opponents from the Pacific Division. San Jose averages 11.8 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the league. Evander Kane leads the team serving 56 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Nov. 9, San Jose won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with 11 goals, adding eight assists and totaling 19 points. Calle Jarnkrok has collected 7 points over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Kane leads the Sharks with 13 goals and has 24 points. Logan Couture has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, four penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Predators: 4-4-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .884 save percentage.

Predators Injuries: Mikael Granlund: day to day (lower body).

Sharks Injuries: None listed.