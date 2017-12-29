Sabres stand in way of Devils’ perfect homestand (Dec 29, 2017)

After winning the first five games, the New Jersey Devils look to close out their season-high six-game homestand with a perfect record Friday night when they host the Buffalo Sabres at the Prudential Center.

The Devils (22-9-5) beat the Dallas Stars, Anaheim Ducks, New York Rangers, Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings on this homestand, outscoring the opposition 20-10 in the process. Along the way, New Jersey’s five-game winning streak is its longest overall this season.

“We’re not too worried about the streak, I think we’re just worried about protecting home ice,” explained Devils goalie Cory Schneider, who was outstanding Wednesday, making 31 saves in a 3-1 victory over the Red Wings.

Article continues below ...

“We have the longest homestand of the year, and I think we’ve done a great job getting points while we are here. We’ve got to bank these points while we can.”

A four-game road trip follows this homestand for the Devils, though no one is looking that far ahead, nor past the struggling Sabres (9-20-8).

“We want to make this a hard place to play in,” stated Taylor Hall, New Jersey’s leading scorer who has a three-game point streak entering play Friday. “I think a lot of guys are starting to feel comfortable in this building, and that’s a huge thing. Our fans are providing a great atmosphere for us and I think that’s a huge boost.”

Last season, the Devils won just 16 times on home ice. This season, they have 12 victories at The Rock in only 19 home games, part of a major transformation from last season in general. Currently sitting atop the Metropolitan Division with 49 points, the Devils finished last overall in the Eastern Conference in 2016-17 with only 70 points.

The Sabres know quite well about being in last place, which is where they reside coming into play Friday. They have the second-fewest points in the league, own a minus-43 goal differential and average the fewest goals per game.

“It’s probably been the toughest season I’ve ever been a part of,” veteran Sabres winger Ryan O’Reilly told the Buffalo News. “It’s been a pretty miserable year, so far.”

That misery continued Wednesday in Buffalo’s first game following the Christmas holiday break. Seemingly on their way to a feel-good road victory over the New York Islanders, the Sabres allowed a controversial game-tying goal by Josh Bailey with 69 seconds remaining in regulation — one in which the on-ice call was overturned by video review — and then lost 1:08 into overtime when goaltender Robin Lehner misplayed a shot by rookie Mathew Barzal.

The frustration was too much for Lehner following a loss that dropped Buffalo to 4-12-6 since Nov. 10.

“Everything is predetermined against us,” Lehner told reporters.

Almost beyond belief, the Sabres score on just seven percent of their shots this season. Johan Larsson is without a goal in 31 games, Jason Pominville has only two in his last 25 games, Sam Reinhart has not scored in 15 games and Benoit Pouliot has only a pair in 19 games.

“It’s frustrating,” Sabres forward Jordan Nolan told the Buffalo News after practice on Thursday. “If we keep playing that way and keep getting chances, they’re bound to go in sooner or later. We took a good step (Wednesday) night and played the right way. We just can’t give up those late-period goals because you’re not going to win a lot of hockey games playing like that.”

This is Buffalo’s final game before taking part in the Winter Classic outdoor contest against the New York Rangers on Monday afternoon at Citi Field, home of baseball’s New York Mets.

The Devils pack their bags for a road contest Saturday against the Capitals in Washington, the start of their four-game road trip.