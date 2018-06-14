Sabres sign prospect goalie Luukkonen to 3-year contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) The Buffalo Sabres have signed prospect goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to a three-year, entry level contract.

Luukkonen is from Finland and was Buffalo’s second-round pick in last year’s draft. Luukkonen entered the draft listed first among European goaltenders in the NHL Central Scouting rankings after leading HPK to win Finland’s Junior Hockey League championship.

This past season, the 19-year-old had an 11-11-2 record and 0.909 save percentage playing professionally with Finland’s second-division LeKi Lempaala.

The Sabres have organizational depth needs at goaltending with Linus Ullmark projected to make the jump to the NHL after spending the past three seasons developing in the minors.

