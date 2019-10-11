Sabres host the Panthers following overtime win

Florida Panthers (1-2-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (3-0-1, first in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts Florida after the Sabres knocked off Montreal 5-4 in overtime.

Buffalo went 33-39-10 overall and 11-12-5 in Atlantic Division action a season ago. The Sabres averaged 2.7 goals and 4.6 assists per game last season.

Florida finished 36-32-14 overall and 23-19-10 in Eastern Conference games in the 2018-19 season. The Panthers averaged 3.4 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Sabres Injuries: Conor Sheary: out (upper body).

Panthers Injuries: None listed.