Sabres C Eichel day to day with upper body injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel has been listed as day to day with an upper body injury.

Eichel practiced with the Sabres on Friday, and his status is uncertain for Saturday’s game against the visiting Los Angeles Kings.

The NHL’s second-leading scorer was scratched 10 minutes before the start of Buffalo’s 6-1 loss at Philadelphia on Thursday night after he participated in warmups.

Eichel said Friday he was feeling better but provided no other specifics on the injury, other than noting it was something that has been bothering him for some time.

Eichel has 24 goals and 50 points in 35 games. The injury put an end to Eichel’s 17-game point-scoring streak — the league’s longest this season — because the NHL does not allow point streaks to continue if there are missed games. Eichel’s point-scoring streak fell one short of the Sabres’ franchise record of 18 games set by Gilbert Perreault, who scored in 18 straight games from Oct. 24-Dec. 4, 1971.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports