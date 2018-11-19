Road-warrior Stars face home-strong Rangers

NEW YORK — The New York Rangers are on a roll at home ice while the Dallas Stars are surging on the road.

One of those hot streaks will take a momentary hiatus Monday night when the Stars visit the Rangers.

The Rangers are on a five-game home winning streak since a 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Oct. 21 and are 7-3-0 at Madison Square Garden. During their home winning streak, the Rangers are outscoring opponents by a 19-9 margin and it is the NHL’s longest win streak of the season.

Dallas is 4-4-1 on the road but 4-1-1 in its last six road games.

New York extended its home win streak with a 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers when Henrik Lundqvist made 39 saves and recorded his 438th career win. Lundqvist moved past Jacques Plante for seventh all-time on the wins list and is seven behind Terry Sawchuk.

Chris Kreider scored a power-play goal and Vladimir Namestikov netted the game-winner late in the second period as the Rangers reached four goals for the eighth time in 10 games (including shootouts) and rebounded from an ugly 7-5 loss to the New York Islanders.

“I think we’re growing up,” Rangers coach David Quinn said. “As we’ve talked about our late-game struggles here in the last few weeks, we’ve managed to manage the game well later in the game over the last few games we’ve had leads.”

Besides their home success of late, the Rangers are 7-1-1 in their last nine games overall and 9-4-2 in their last 15.

Kreider is a key reason for New York’s recent success. He leads New York with 11 goals and 18 points and seven are during the last nine games.

Less than 24 hours after New York’s latest home win, the Stars kept their good times rolling outside of Dallas with a 6-2 victory over the Islanders on Sunday afternoon.

Esa Lindell scored twice in a four-goal second period and Alexander Radulov tallied twice and recorded a three-point night in his third game since returning from injured reserve for the Stars, who began a stretch of seven out of eight games on the road.

“We’re in a tough stretch in the schedule,” Dallas center Jason Spezza said after getting his 900th career point. “When you have games like this, have contributions from up and down the lineup everybody feels a part of that and it’s a good springboard going into some tough games coming up.”

Even of more importance for Dallas was a return to normal for its top line of Radulov, Jaime Benn, and Tyler Seguin. Seguin recorded a goal and two assists, Benn added three assists for his first three-point game of the season and the trio combined for nine points.

“We’ve been waiting for them to get hot again since the fourth game of the year,” Stars coach Jim Montgomery said. “And it’s a great time, with all those games.”

The big day by the Stars occurred after Lundqvist rebounded from allowing five goals Thursday against the Islanders. Lundqvist originally was going to get Saturday off but instead wound up starting and improving to 5-1-1 in his last seven starts.

“I didn’t want him to wait too long to get back in there, so we put him back in tonight and he did what he’s been doing all year long,” Quinn said. “He’s been an elite goalie for a long time and I think he’s going to be an elite goalie for a while to come.”

The Rangers could be without Mats Zuccarello, who sat out Saturday for the fourth time this season with a groin injury. Without Zuccarello, Ryan Strome was inserted into the lineup on the right wing alongside Brett Howden and Jimmy Vesey after being obtained from Edmonton Friday.