Rielly’s OT goal gives Maple Leafs 7-6 win over Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — Morgan Rielly scored 19 seconds into overtime, John Tavares had three goals and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Chicago’s home opener with a wild 7-6 victory over the Blackhawks on Sunday night.

Auston Matthews added two goals and two assists for Toronto in the opener of a four-game trip. Rielly also had two assists and Kasperi Kapanen finished with a goal and an assist.

Garret Sparks made 25 saves to get the win in his first NHL game since 2016.

Patrick Kane scored twice in the final two minutes of regulation, and defensemen Duncan Keith and rookie Henri Jokiharju each had three assists.

Jonathan Toews, Alex DeBrincat, John Hayden and Brandon Manning also scored for Chicago, which opened the season with two overtime wins on the road. Cam Ward finished with 27 stops.

HURRICANES 8, RANGERS 5

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Warren Foegele had two goals and an assist, Andrei Svechnikov got his first career goal to snap a tie midway through the third period, and Carolina rallied to beat New York.

Svechnikov, the No. 2 overall pick in June’s draft, deflected Justin Faulk’s shot in front of the net with 9:16 remaining to break a 5-5 tie and give the Hurricanes their first lead. Foegele followed with his second goal 47 seconds later and Teuvo Teravainen added an empty-netter to secure Carolina’s first home win under new coach Rod Brind’Amour.

Jordan Martinook, Jordan Staal, Micheal Ferland and Lucas Wallmark also scored for the Hurricanes.

Jimmy Vesey and Chris Kreider each scored twice and Pavel Buchnevich added a goal for New York, which remains winless in three games under new coach David Quinn.

Petr Mrazek made 19 saves for the Hurricanes and Alexandar Georgiev had 32 for the Rangers in a wild offensive game.

KINGS 4, RED WINGS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Iafallo scored two goals and Ilya Kovalchuk had his first two NHL assists in nearly 5 ½ years, leading Los Angeles to its first victory of the season.

Captain Anze Kopitar and Paul LaDue also scored for the Kings.

Anthony Mantha and Dylan Larkin scored for the Red Wings, and rookie defenseman Dennis Cholowski had two assists.

Kovalchuk’s first point with the Kings also was his 400th career assist when he set up Kopitar’s goal in the second period. The Russian star then pounced on a puck in the corner during the third period and made a beautiful pass to Iafallo for the Kings’ third goal.