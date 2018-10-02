Red Wings put defenseman Mike Green on injured reserve

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings have put defenseman Mike Green on injured reserve.

The Red Wings also announced Monday that they assigned left wing Matt Puempel and defenseman Dylan McIlrath to Grand Rapids of the AHL, and assigned right wing Lane Zablocki to Kelowna of the WHL. Detroit also put right wing Evgeny Svechnikov and defenseman Brian Lashoff on non-roster injured reserve.

Green has been dealing with a virus. The Red Wings open the season Thursday night against Columbus.