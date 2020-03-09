Red Wings host the Hurricanes following shootout victory

Carolina Hurricanes (37-25-5, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (17-48-5, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit Detroit after the Red Wings knocked off Tampa Bay 5-4 in a shootout.

The Red Wings are 9-32-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit is the last-ranked team in the league averaging only 5.5 points per game. Anthony Mantha leads them with 37 total points.

The Hurricanes are 19-17-2 against conference opponents. Carolina has given up 39 power-play goals, killing 83.6% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Nov. 24, Carolina won 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Gagner leads the Red Wings with a minuszero in five games played this season. Dylan Larkin has totaled four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Teuvo Teravainen leads the Hurricanes with 46 total assists and has recorded 61 points. Jaccob Slavin has collected seven assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.

Red Wings: 3-6-1, averaging two goals, 3.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .890 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Adam Erne: out (upper body).

Hurricanes: Petr Mrazek: out (concussion/neck), James Reimer: out (lower-body), Ryan Dzingel: out (upper body).