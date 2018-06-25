Red Wings agree to terms with Tyler Bertuzzi and Martin Frk
DETROIT (AP) The Detroit Red Wings have agreed to terms with forwards Tyler Bertuzzi and Martin Frk on Monday.
Detroit re-signed Bertuzzi with a $2.8 million, two-year deal and Frk with a $1.05 million, one-year contract.
The 23-year-old Bertuzzi had 24 points in 48 games last season in Detroit. He is a nephew of former NHL player Todd Bertuzzi. The 24-year-old Frk had 25 points in 68 games with the Red Wings.
Dylan Larkin, Andreas Athanasiou and Anthony Mantha were among Detroit’s unsigned, restricted free agents.
