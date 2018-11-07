Struggling Ducks prepare for Calgary Flames

It’s not a trend the Calgary Flames hope to continue against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Wednesday, but they’ve made a habit of coming from behind to win games this season.

The Flames have won an NHL-high five games when trailing after two periods this season. No other team in the league has won more than two games in that situation.

Calgary (9-5-1) most recently rallied from 3-2 deficit at the start of the third period against the visiting Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night and scored three goals in the third period of the 5-3 win, the fourth straight victory for the Flames.

“It’s obviously not ideal for us to be down games,” Calgary forward Sean Monahan told the Calgary Sun. “I mean, we’re not going to change the way we play, but that’s just the way it’s going right now.”

The Ducks (6-7-3) ended a seven-game losing streak with a 3-2 overtime win against the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday, but were unable to build off that momentum and lost 4-1 at the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.

“The good thing is, there’s no time to really think about this,” Ducks forward Patrick Eaves told FSN Prime Ticket after the loss. “We’re up against a good team coming in (Wednesday) that’ll be ready for us, and we’ll be ready as well.”

Anaheim will turn to veteran goaltender Ryan Miller after No. 1 goalie John Gibson played against the Kings.

Miller last played Oct. 30 against the visiting Philadelphia Flyers and gave up three goals on 36 shots in the 3-2 loss. Miller has not faced the Flames as a member of the Ducks. He last played against Calgary while with the Vancouver Canucks in 2016-17, going 3-0-0 against the Flames that season.

Monahan is among the Flames who is off to a red-hot start. He has 18 points (eight goals, 10 assists) in 15 games this season.

Johnny Gaudreau has 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) and Matthew Tkachuk has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists), putting all three in the top 13 in the NHL in points. Only the Colorado Avalanche has three players in the top 13 in points as well.

Michael Frolik is third on the Flames with seven goals, scoring one in each of the past two games.

“It gives you a little more confidence, for sure,” Frolik told the Calgary Sun. “And I think hockey is all about confidence. When you score a few, the confidence goes higher. Hopefully, I’ll keep it going and just keep working hard. Anytime you can help the team, it’s nice.”

Anaheim center Ryan Getzlaf returned Tuesday night after missing the win against the Blue Jackets with an upper-body injury. He had seven points (two goals, five assists) in a four-game point streak leading up to Tuesday, but went scoreless against the Kings.

The Ducks are 2-6-2 with Getzlaf in the lineup this season and 4-1-1 without.

Calgary has struggled to win in Anaheim for more than a decade.

The Flames lost 25 straight games in the building between Jan. 19, 2004 to Oct. 9, 2017. They ended the streak with a 2-0 win early last season, but then lost their most recent game at Honda Center 2-1 on Dec. 29.