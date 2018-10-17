Red-hot Bruins, Bergeron try to tame Flames

CALGARY, Alberta — The Boston Bruins, led by one of the NHL’s hottest lines, will kick off a four-game road trip when they take on the Calgary Flames at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday.

After losing their first game of the season 7-0 on the road to the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals on Oct. 3, the Bruins bounced back with four straight wins.

“We needed to take care of business at home this week after our start and I think we did a good job with that,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We got progressively better away from the puck, which led us to be a lot better with the puck. We’re finishing well obviously. The top line’s scoring. Our power play’s contributing. Now you take it on the road. Calgary’s played well.”

Boston’s top line of Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand has been tough to contain during their four-game winning streak. After being the named the NHL’s First Star of the Week on Monday, Bergeron was quick to pass along credit to Pastrnak and Marchand as well.

“Playing with some pretty amazing linemates helps a lot,” said Bergeron, who is off to a great start to the season with five goals and six assists in his team’s first five outings. “When it happens like that you just kind of go with it. You just ride the wave, I guess. We had some chemistry as soon as we started skating together. It doesn’t happen often, but it’s some pretty special chemistry we have going on.”

Calgary coach Bill Peters said the Flames will definitely have to be wary of the talented trio every time they’re on the ice for the Bruins.

“It’s a really good line — arguably one of the best lines in the league — and they’ve got a lot of different things that compliment it,” Peters said. “Bergeron’s one of the best 200-foot players in the history of the game and then obviously Pastrnak’s a young guy coming into his own offensively and Marchand’s relentless and has way more skill than people think, so it’s a real good line.

“We’ve got to make sure they spend some time in their own zone, too. It’s not always about just defending against good lines. You’ve got to make them play in their own zone.”

Forward Sean Monahan agreed with Peters that he and his teammates need to keep close tabs on the likes of Bergeron, Pastrnak and Marchand.

“Especially that top line, we’ve got to be aware of them,” Monahan said. “We’ve got to stick to our game plan and worry about ourselves. I think we’ve got a good team, a lot of skill, and can put the puck in the net. I think we’ve just got to play smart and work hard.”

After blocking a shot during Calgary’s 3-2 overtime victory over the Colorado Avalanche in Denver on Saturday night, Monahan took a well-deserved day off Monday before returning to practice with the Flames at the Saddledome on Tuesday.

“It was nice to get a little rest,” said Monahan, who set up linemate Johnny Gaudreau’s overtime goal Saturday. “We obviously have three days in between games and that’s big. I felt good and it was nice to get back out there.

“I just got it on the side of my foot,” added Monahan in regard to his injury. “It was an uncomfortable spot. It feels good now and I’m happy to be back out there with the guys.”