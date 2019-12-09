Rangers visit the Kings following shutout victory

New York Rangers (15-11-3, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (11-18-2, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host New York after the Rangers shut out Vegas 5-0. Alexandar Georgiev earned the victory in the net for New York after collecting 38 saves.

The Kings are 9-6-1 at home. Los Angeles has converted on 12.6% of power-play opportunities, recording 13 power-play goals.

The Rangers are 7-5-1 on the road. New York averages 4.7 penalties per game, the most in the NHL. Brendan Lemieux leads the team with 14 total penalties.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 29 points, scoring 11 goals and adding 18 assists. Drew Doughty has recorded 7 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers with 14 goals and has 36 points. Jacob Trouba has scored four goals over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-3-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .934 save percentage.

Kings: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Kings Injuries: None listed.

Rangers Injuries: Marc Staal: out (ankle).