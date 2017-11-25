Rangers look to keep rolling at home vs. Canucks (Nov 26, 2017)

After a 2-6-2 start to the season, the New York Rangers are on pace for 93 points and right in the thick of the playoff race.

They’ve won seven straight at Madison Square Garden and will look to make it eight in a row when they host the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday afternoon.

It’s not a coincidence that the Rangers (12-9-3) have been winning with more regularity and Henrik Lundqvist has looked like his old, dynamic self. Lundqvist was 3-4-2 with a .898 save percentage in October; in November, he is 8-2-0 with a .937 save percentage.

Article continues below ...

Lundqvist delivered a vintage performance Friday night by stopping 40 shots in a 2-1 overtime win against the Detroit Red Wings.

“I’ve seen quite a few of these in my five years,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. “There’s definitely the one a couple of years ago when we were 16-2-2 and weren’t playing that well in front of him. I think now we’re playing better in front of him but (against Detroit), there’s no doubt that he was a difference maker in a lot of situations.”

The Rangers aren’t playing that much better in front of Lundqvist; the goaltender has faced more than 40 shots in two of his past four starts and at least 33 shots in six of his past nine games. But it hasn’t been a problem for the 35-year-old, who will make his 12th straight start if he gets the nod against the Canucks.

“Physically I feel great,” Lundqvist said. “People talk to me about starting a lot of games, but physically you never really get tired, it’s mentally. To me, there is only one thing that makes me laugh a lot, and that s winning. It’s hard for me to enjoy anything away from the rink, at the rink, when we are not winning. And right now, the last 12 games, we are 9-3, and it’s easy for me to relax.”

The Canucks (11-9-3) opened a four-game road trip in New Jersey on Friday with a 3-2 loss to the Devils. After a surprising 6-3-1 start, the Canucks have stumbled during a 5-6-1 stretch that has them chasing a playoff spot.

Some of that has to do with the Sedin twins, as Henrik and Daniel are no longer the unstoppable duo they were in their younger days. The 37-year-olds combined for one goal and one assist in five games between Nov. 9 and Nov. 18, four of which were Canucks losses.

Daniel Sedin had zero points in those five games but he has two goals and two assists in his past three games, two of which were won by the Canucks. He’s two points shy of 1,000 career and could get there against the Rangers.

“I told you guys before if it happens, it happens,” Daniel Sedin told the Vancouver Sun. “This year is obviously different with our role on the team and it can happen next game or it can happen in six games. I’ll take it when it happens.”

“It’s exciting,” Henrik Sedin told the Sun. “When it happened to me (last season), I didn’t realize how big a thing it was for me until it happened. I’m sure it’s going to be the same thing for him.”

The Canucks were down 3-1 to the Devils and nearly found the tying goal in the third period when they outshot the Devils 11-6. They will hope that strong play carries over to Sunday afternoon in New York.

“We had lots of chances to make it a tie game,” Vancouver’s Bo Horvat told the Sun. “And you still get confidence that way to take it into the next game.”