Rangers host the Hurricanes following overtime victory

Carolina Hurricanes (15-8-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (11-9-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit New York after the Rangers knocked off Minnesota 3-2 in overtime.

The Rangers are 3-2-0 against opponents in the Metropolitan Division. New York ranks third in the NHL shooting 11.3% and averaging 3.4 goals on 29.7 shots per game.

The Hurricanes are 10-6-1 in Eastern Conference play. Carolina is fifth in the league averaging 5.9 assists per game, led by Teuvo Teravainen with 0.8.

In their last matchup on Nov. 7, New York won 4-2. Artemi Panarin recorded a team-high 2 points for the Rangers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Panarin has recorded 30 total points while scoring 12 goals and collecting 18 assists for the Rangers. Ryan Strome has totaled two goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Dougie Hamilton leads the Hurricanes with a plus-15 in 24 games played this season. Teravainen has collected 11 assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .896 save percentage.

Rangers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.4 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Rangers Injuries: Marc Staal: out (ankle).

Hurricanes Injuries: None listed.