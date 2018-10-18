Quick may return for Kings as they host Islanders

Los Angeles Kings goalkeeper Jonathan Quick could return from a lower-body injury when the New York Islanders visit Staples Center on Thursday night.

Quick, a three-time NHL All Star and 2012 Conn Smythe Trophy winner, sustained the injury during practice on Oct. 7, two days after a 3-2 overtime loss to the San Jose Sharks in the season opener.

Jack Campbell has played the past five games and went 2-3-0 with a 2.69 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage.

The Kings have lost two in a row while getting outscored 9-2.

The Islanders (2-3-0) have also dropped two in a row after losing 4-1 at the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night. Robin Lehner will start in goal for New York after Thomas Greiss gave up three goals on 24 shots against Anaheim.

Lehner made 35 saves in a 4-0 shutout against the Sharks on Oct. 8, but gave up four goals on 28 shots in a 5-2 loss at the Nashville Predators on Saturday.

Lehner has struggled against Los Angeles in his career, owning a 1-5-0 mark, 3.08 GAA and .908 save percentage.

Quick went through a normal practice Wednesday, giving promise that he would return to the lineup in the near future.

“I just want to feel good and confident out there and feel like you’re not risking further injury,” he told LA Kings Insider. “Just always constantly working towards those goals.”

Kings coach John Stevens added that he’ll need to get a thumbs up from the medical staff before he decides when to insert Quick into the lineup.

“I’ve got to wait for them to tell me, No. 1, that he’s ready to go, and No. 2, there’s no risk of re-injury,” Stevens said.

Quick has put up good numbers the limited times he has faced the Islanders.

He’s 5-1-2 with a 1.59 GAA and .935 save-percentage.

Los Angeles also recalled forward Sheldon Rempal, who could make his NHL debut against the Islanders.

Rempal is the leading scorer for Ontario of the American Hockey League, totaling four goals and four assists in four games.

He had 23 goals and 23 assists in 39 games with Clarkson University last season. He signed a two-year entry-level contract as an unrestricted free agent last March.

“He’s obviously played really well down there,” Stevens told LA Kings Insider. “I thought he looked good in practice (Wednesday), played with really good pace, really good skill and he had really good confidence, so it was good to see.”

Islanders fourth-line center Casey Cizikas returned to the lineup on Wednesday night after missing the previous game with a lower-body injury and scored the lone goal for New York with 34 seconds left.