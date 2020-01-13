Predators visit the Oilers following shutout win

Nashville Predators (21-16-7, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (24-18-5, fifth in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host Nashville after the Predators shut out Winnipeg 1-0. Juuse Saros earned the victory in the net for Nashville after recording 28 saves.

The Oilers are 10-12-3 against Western Conference opponents. Edmonton has given up 23 power-play goals, killing 82.7% of opponent chances.

The Predators are 13-9-4 in Western Conference play. Nashville averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the league. Austin Watson leads the team serving 49 total minutes.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid leads the Oilers with 25 goals, adding 46 assists and collecting 71 points. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has totaled 12 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Roman Josi leads the Predators with 46 points, scoring 14 goals and collecting 32 assists. Craig Smith has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.6 assists, 2.7 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .890 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Predators: Dante Fabbro: day to day (upper-body).