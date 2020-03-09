Predators visit the Canadiens following shutout victory

Nashville Predators (34-26-8, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (31-30-9, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville visits Montreal after the Predators shut out Dallas 1-0. Juuse Saros earned the victory in the net for Nashville after collecting 37 saves.

Article continues below ...

The Canadiens are 14-16-6 at home. Montreal has converted on 17.9% of power-play opportunities, scoring 33 power-play goals.

The Predators are 17-12-4 on the road. Nashville has scored 38 power-play goals, converting on 17.1% of chances.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Tatar leads the Canadiens with 22 goals and has totaled 61 points. Max Domi has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with 19 goals and has recorded 45 points. Mikael Granlund has scored three goals over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-4-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Canadiens: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .892 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Jonathan Drouin: day to day (ankle), Tomas Tatar: out (upper-body).

Predators: Dan Hamhuis: day to day (lower-body).