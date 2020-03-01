Predators to host Draisaitl and the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers (34-23-8, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (32-24-8, fourth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Leon Draisaitl leads Edmonton into a matchup against Nashville. He’s first in the NHL with 102 points, scoring 39 goals and totaling 63 assists.

The Predators are 18-15-5 in conference play. Nashville has scored 34 power-play goals, converting on 16.3% of chances.

The Oilers are 18-16-5 in conference play. Edmonton leads the NHL with 56 power-play goals, led by Draisaitl with 15.

In their last meeting on Feb. 8, Edmonton won 3-2. Draisaitl totaled two goals for the Oilers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi leads the Predators with a plus-21 in 64 games played this season. Mikael Granlund has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 39 goals and has 102 points. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has five goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Oilers: Mike Green: out (mcl), Kailer Yamamoto: out (ankle).