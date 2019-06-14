Predators swap 7th-round 2021 pick to Tampa Bay for goalie

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have acquired goaltender Connor Ingram from the Tampa Bay Lightning for their seventh-round pick in the 2021 NHL draft.

General manager David Poile announced the trade Friday.

Ingram originally was the 88th pick overall in the third round in 2016, and he spent three seasons with Kamloops in the WHL.

From Imperial, Saskatchewan, appeared in 35 games this season with the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch and the Orlando Solar Bears in the ECHL. He finished the season with Orlando where he was 8-2-0 in 13 regular season games, then he had a 1.98 goals-against average and .935 save percentage in 10 postseason games.

Ingram, 22, started the season with Syracuse, Tampa Bay’s top affiliate. He tied for the AHL lead with six shutouts, and he went 14-7-0 for Syracuse with a 2.26 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage. The 6-foot-1, 202-pound goalie has played 57 career games with Syracuse.