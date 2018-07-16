Predators sign forward Ryan Hartman to one-year deal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The Nashville Predators have signed restricted free-agent forward Ryan Hartman to a one-year contract worth $875,000.

Predators general manager David Poile announced the deal Monday.

The Predators acquired Hartman in a Feb. 26 trade with the Chicago Blackhawks. Hartman had a combined 11 goals and 20 assists in 78 regular-season games with the Blackhawks and Predators in 2017-18.

Hartman, 23, also had two goals and an assist in nine playoff games with the Predators.

