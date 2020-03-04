Predators face the Stars on 3-game losing streak

Dallas Stars (37-21-8, third in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (32-26-8, sixth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville looks to end its three-game losing streak with a win against Dallas.

Article continues below ...

The Predators have gone 10-7-1 against division opponents. Nashville has scored 35 power-play goals, converting on 16.2% of chances.

The Stars are 12-7-3 against opponents from the Central Division. Dallas has given up 41 power-play goals, killing 80.4% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Jan. 1, Dallas won 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Craig Smith leads the Predators with 18 goals and has recorded 30 points. Mikael Granlund has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with 50 points, scoring 17 goals and collecting 33 assists. Denis Gurianov has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 5-2-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Predators: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Dan Hamhuis: day to day (lower-body).

Stars: None listed.