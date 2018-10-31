Predators activate goaltender Rinne from injured reserve

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have activated Vezina Trophy winning-goaltender Pekka Rinne from injured reserve.

Predators officials announced the move Wednesday. The Predators also reassigned goaltender Troy Grosenick to their American Hockey League affiliate in Milwaukee.

Juuse Saros has started the Predators’ last five games in place of an injured Rinne. The nature of Rinne’s injury wasn’t specified.

Rinne, who turns 36 on Saturday, has played five games this season and owns a 2.11 goals against average and .929 save percentage. Last season, he won the Vezina Trophy given to the NHL’s top goaltender.