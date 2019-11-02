Portland and Philadelphia to meet for cross-conference matchup

Philadelphia 76ers (4-0, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3-2, seventh in the Western Conference)

Portland; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

Portland and Philadelphia face off in non-conference action.

Portland went 53-29 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 32-9 at home. The Trail Blazers averaged 114.7 points per game last season, 19 from the free throw line and 33.1 from deep.

Philadelphia finished 51-31 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 20-21 on the road. The 76ers averaged 115.2 points per game last season, 49.4 in the paint, 15.3 off of turnovers and 15 on fast breaks.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Trail Blazers Injuries: Hassan Whiteside: day to day (knee), Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Zach Collins: out (left shoulder dislocation), Pau Gasol: out (foot).

76ers Injuries: Shake Milton: out (knee).