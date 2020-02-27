Pittsburgh takes on Anaheim on 4-game slide

Pittsburgh Penguins (37-19-6, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (25-30-8, sixth in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh aims to break its four-game losing streak when the Penguins take on Anaheim.

The Ducks are 13-13-4 on their home ice. Anaheim averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the league. Nicolas Deslauriers leads the team serving 82 total minutes.

The Penguins are 15-13-2 on the road. Pittsburgh has scored 37 power-play goals, converting on 20.8% of chances.

Pittsburgh beat Anaheim 2-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 10.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Getzlaf leads the Ducks with 27 assists and has recorded 39 points this season. Adam Henrique has scored seven goals over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Evgeni Malkin leads the Penguins with 42 total assists and has recorded 63 points. Sidney Crosby has recorded four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Ducks: 3-4-3, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Ducks: Hampus Lindholm: day to day (upper-body), Cam Fowler: out (lower body).

Penguins: Jared McCann: day to day (upper body), Zachary Aston-Reese: out (lower body).