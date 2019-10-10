Pittsburgh Penguins face the Anaheim Ducks

Anaheim Ducks (3-0-0, second in the Pacific Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (1-2-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks travel to face the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Article continues below ...

Pittsburgh went 44-26-12 overall with a 23-14-4 record at home a season ago. The Penguins averaged 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes per game.

Anaheim went 35-37-10 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 16-23-2 on the road. The Ducks averaged 3.9 penalties and 9.0 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Penguins Injuries: None listed.

Ducks Injuries: None listed.