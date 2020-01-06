Philadelphia faces Carolina on 3-game losing streak

Philadelphia Flyers (22-15-5, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (24-16-2, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia looks to break its three-game losing streak when the Flyers take on Carolina.

The Hurricanes are 3-8-1 against the rest of their division. Carolina ranks seventh in the NHL averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Teuvo Teravainen with 0.8.

The Flyers are 7-2-2 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia has converted on 19.6% of power-play opportunities, scoring 28 power-play goals.

Philadelphia took down Carolina 5-3 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 21. Claude Giroux scored two goals for the Flyers in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrei Svechnikov has recorded 41 total points while scoring 18 goals and collecting 23 assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Giroux leads the Flyers with 13 goals and has 30 points. Sean Couturier has totaled four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and nine penalty minutes while allowing 3.6 goals per game with a .876 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 5-5-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .890 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: None listed.

Flyers: None listed.