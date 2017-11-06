Petr Mrazek makes 36 saves, Red Wings beat Oilers 4-0 (Nov 05, 2017)

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) Backup goalie Petr Mrazek and Detroit Red Wings pushed aside the Edmonton Oilers.

Mrazek made 36 saves and Martin Frk and Anthony Mantha each had a goal and an assist to help the Red Wings beat the Oilers 4-0 on Sunday.

Mrazek had his 11th NHL shutout.

”I thought he was excellent,” Detroit coach Jeff Blashill said. ”He made some point-blank saves on Connor McDavid. We all know how good he is. Petr has put in tons of work in, both in the summer and in the moments he hasn’t been playing for the last bit. He’s put tons of work in, he’s improved his technique, he was totally ready for this opportunity and that’s great for Pete.”

Frans Nielsen and Gustav Nyquist also scored. The Red Wings have won three of four to reach 7-7-1.

”I think that’s one of the better games we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Nielsen said. ”It was 60 minutes, it was very few mistakes, we got pucks deep, good on the forechecks. It was a very solid, simple road game. Hopefully we’ve learned something from it.”

The Oilers dropped to 4-8-1. They have yet to win two games in a row this season.

”We had an opportunity to keep things going in the right direction after a good effort and win last game (6-3 over New Jersey) and it didn’t happen,” Oilers forward Milan Lucic said. ”It sucks that we have to start all over again. We had a chance to finish off a homestand in the right way before going on the road and to feel good about ourselves. It was a disappointing way to come out of a game like this.

”It’s on all of us, this hole that we have dug ourselves. Eventually you have to start doing something about it and stop feeling sorry for yourselves.”

Detroit opened the scoring 3:23 into the first period. Nielsen made a perfect redirection on Nick Jensen’s point shot that was headed wide, giving goalie Cam Talbot little chance.

The Red Wings went up 2-0 midway through the first on a scramble in front of the net, with Nyquist whacking home his first goal of the season. Nyquist was helped to the dressing room later in the period after a knee-on-knee collision with Oilers defenseman Eric Gryba.

Detroit added to its lead midway through the second period when Eck scored off a turnover.

Mantha added his seventh of the season on a power play in the third.

Notes: It was the first meeting of the season between the clubs. They will play again in Detroit on Nov. 22. … Talbot made 31 saves.

