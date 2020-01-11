Penguins visit the Coyotes after overtime win

Pittsburgh Penguins (27-12-5, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (25-18-4, second in the Pacific Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes host Pittsburgh after the Penguins beat Colorado 4-3 in overtime.

The Coyotes have gone 11-10-1 in home games. Arizona serves 6.5 penalty minutes per game, the least in the league. Taylor Hall leads them averaging 0.8.

The Penguins are 11-7-2 in road games. Pittsburgh has scored 148 goals and ranks eighth in the NHL averaging 3.4 goals per game. Bryan Rust leads the team with 18.

Pittsburgh beat Arizona 2-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conor Garland leads the Coyotes with 14 goals and has totaled 22 points. Nick Schmaltz has collected seven assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Evgeni Malkin leads the Penguins with 29 total assists and has recorded 42 points. Rust has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Coyotes: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.