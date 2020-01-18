Penguins host the Bruins following overtime victory

Boston Bruins (28-9-12, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (30-13-5, second in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit Pittsburgh after the Penguins defeated Detroit 2-1 in overtime.

The Penguins are 10-9-3 against conference opponents. Pittsburgh is seventh in the NHL averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Bryan Rust with 20.

The Bruins are 19-6-9 in conference play. Boston ranks eighth in the league shooting 10.6% and averaging 3.3 goals on 31.3 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Jan. 16, Boston won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rust leads the Penguins with 20 goals and has recorded 42 points. Evgeni Malkin has totaled six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 68 points, scoring 36 goals and adding 32 assists. Jake DeBrusk has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-2-3, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Penguins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.9 assists, four penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Bruins: David Krejci: day to day (upper body).