Penguins end Maple Leafs’ 5-game winning streak

TORONTO (AP) — Matt Murray made 38 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Pittsburgh Penguins snapped the Toronto Maple Leafs‘ winning streak at five games with a stifling 3-0 victory Thursday night.

Evgeni Malkin had two goals and an assist, scoring early and adding an empty-net goal. Kris Letang also had an empty-netter, and Sidney Crosby picked up an assist to tie Darryl Sittler for 60th on the NHL’s career points list with 1,221.

Toronto’s Auston Matthews, the NHL in scoring with 16 points on 10 goals and six assists, was looking to become the third player in NHL to start a season with eight consecutive multi-point games. The Maple Leafs came in averaging an NHL-high 4.71 goals.

Murray returned from a concussion that sidelined him for three games. He has seven career shutouts.

Frederik Andersen stopped 36 shots for Toronto.

LIGHTNING 3, RED WINGS 1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored his first goal of the season, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves and Tampa Bay beat Detroit.

Stamkos ended a 16-game regular-season goal drought dating to last season from the slot with 4:41 left in the second. The goal gave the Lightning a 2-1 lead.

Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning. They went 4-1-0 on a season-opening homestand, and have won 12 in a row against the Red Wings.

Detroit is 0-5-2, its worst season-opening stretch since opening the 1985-86 season with eight losses and a tie. Luke Glendening scored for the Red Wings.

AVALANCHE 5, DEVILS 3

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog broke a tie with 3:22 left with his third goal of the game, helping Colorado beat New Jersey.

Landeskog one-timed Mikko Rantanen’s pass from behind the net to complete his third career hat trick. He scored earlier in the third period on a deflection of a shot by Ian Cole.

Philipp Grubauer stopped 27 shots for his first victory of the season.

Rantanen scored on an empty-netter with 12 seconds left and added three assists, giving him an NHL-leading 11 this season. Sven Andrighetto also scored for Colorado.

The Devils lost for the first time after opening the season with four straight victories. Taylor Hall had a goal and two assists, and Nico Hischier and Brian Boyle also scored.

BLUE JACKETS 6, FLYERS 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Cam Atkinson scored twice in the second period and Sergei Bobrovsky had 32 saves in Columbus’ victory over Philadelphia.

Atkinson’s goals, both set up with on-target passes from Artemi Panarin, were part of a three-goal flurry in a seven-minute span that gave Columbus the lead.

Anthony Duclair, Nick Foligno, Josh Anderson and Sonny Milano also scored for the Blue Jackets. Travis Konecny had a goal and an assist for the Flyers, and Oskar Lindblom and Sean Courturier also scored.

COYOTES 4, BLACKHAWKS 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Vinnie Hinostroza scored twice against his former team, Antti Raanta made 33 saves and Arizona spoiled Chicago goalie Corey Crawford’s season debut.

Clayton Keller had a goal and an assist to help Arizona improve to 1-1 on a four-game trip. The Coyotes entered with just four goals on the season. Lawson Crouse also scored.

Erik Gustafsson scored for Chicago.

OILERS 3, BRUINS 2, OT

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored in overtime to give the Edmonton Oilers a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night in their home opener.

Connor McDavid set up the winner at 37 seconds of the extra period, and Kailer Yamamoto and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also scored to help the Oilers win their third straight.

David Krejci and David Pastrnak scored for Boston. The Bruins have dropped two in a row.

JETS 4, CANUCKS 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Patrik Laine and Bryan Little scored power-play goals to help Winnipeg beat Vancouver.

Dustin Byfuglien had a goal and two assists, Andrew Copp added a goal, and Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves. Bo Horvat scored for the Canucks, and Anders Nilsson stopped 28 shots.

SHARKS 5, SABRES 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Logan Couture had his third career hat trick and San Jose scored three times on the power play to beat Buffalo in the Sharks’ first game back from a five-game road trip.

Couture and Joonas Donskoi scored power-play goals 27 seconds apart in the first period following a double-minor against Kyle Okposo for high sticking. Couture added an even-strength goal in the third period off a feed from Evander Kane and capped the night with an empty-net goal.

Joe Pavelski also scored on the power-play in the third, giving the Sharks three goals with the man advantage after having just two in the first six games.

Martin Jones made 24 saves for the Sharks.

Jake McCabe scored the lone goal for the Sabres, who fell to 1-2 on their five-game Western swing. Carter Hutton made 34 saves.

ISLANDERS 7, KINGS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Valtteri Filppula scored twice and the Islanders snapped a two-game road losing streak.

Filppula, Matt Martin, Leo Komarov and Andrew Ladd each had a goal in the third period as the Islanders had a season high in scoring.

Casey Cizikas had a goal for the second straight game, and Josh Bailey scored on the power play. Robin Lehner made 28 saves for the Islanders.

Jonathan Quick made his first start for the Kings after missing five games because of a lower-body injury, but was pulled with 10:40 remaining after allowing six goals on 29 shots. Tyler Toffoli and Jeff Carter each scored on the power play, and Los Angeles lost its third straight game.