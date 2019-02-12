Penguins D Olli Maatta out with upper-body injury

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta is dealing with an upper-body injury and is out indefinitely.

The team placed Maatta on the injured list on Tuesday. The 24-year-old played just 4:57 in Monday night’s 4-1 win over Philadelphia before leaving the game. He did not return.

Maatta has one goal and 12 assists in 55 games this season for Pittsburgh. The Penguins begin a three-game homestand on Wednesday night when they face Edmonton.