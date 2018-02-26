Penguins acquire Jooris from Carolina in minor deadline deal

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired forward Josh Jooris from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for center Greg McKegg.

The Penguins Monday also sent Jooris to their AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton while the Hurricanes sent McKegg to their minor-league affiliate in Charlotte.

The Hurricanes placed Jooris on waivers on Feb. 8 and sent him to the minors when he cleared waivers. He had three goals and three assists in 31 games for Carolina.

McKegg had two goals and two assists in 26 games with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Penguins.

