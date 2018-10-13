Pastrnak scored 3 goals, Bruins beat winless Red Wings 8-2

BOSTON (AP) — David Pastrnak scored three times, giving him 101 goals in his career, and Patrice Bergeron had three assists as the Boston Bruins kept Detroit winless with an 8-2 victory over the Red Wings on Saturday.

It was the second career hat trick for Pastrnak, who has scored seven times in five games this season.

Jake DeBrusk scored twice and David Krejci had a pair of assists for the Bruins, who also got goals from Charlie McAvoy, Anders Bjork and Sean Kuraly.

Tuukka Rask had 32 saves to help Boston win its fourth straight while outscoring opponents 20-6 since getting shut out by Washington 7-0 in the season opener.

Filip Hronek and Dylan Larkin scored for the Red Wings, who fell to 0-5 for the first time since 1980. Jonathan Bernier had 31 saves. Detroit has lost its last 10 against Boston.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 1, FLYERS 0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cody Eakin scored with 1:25 left and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 26 shots to lead Vegas.

Eakin ended the scoreless tie with a sensational sequence for the winner. He made a dive for the puck to keep it away from Flyers center Sean Couturier in Philly’s end of the ice. Ryan Carpenter snared the puck and passed it back to Eakin, who fired it from the circle past Brian Elliott for the winner.

Elliott was pulled to give the Flyers the man-advantage and they still couldn’t solve Fleury.

Fleury earned his first shutout and second win of the season for the Western Conference champions. The Golden Knights had been in a bit of a sophomore slump with a 1-4 start that included an opening-night home loss to the Flyers.

OILERS 2, RANGERS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Connor McDavid scored the go-ahead goal on the power play and added an assist, lifting Edmonton to its first win of the season.

McDavid scored his second of the season at 6:23 of the third period, redirecting the puck past goaltender Henrik Lundqvist with Rangers forward Vladislav Namesnikov in the penalty box for holding.

Cam Talbot made 23 saves against his former team for the Oilers.

The 21-year-old McDavid, who has led the league in points each of the past two seasons, has points on all five Oilers goals in three games this season.

Mika Zibanejad opened the scoring for the Rangers at 12:49 of the first period. Nugent-Hopkins tied the contest at 14:17, tapping a rebound past Lundqvist for his first this season.

HURRICANES 5, WILD 4, OT

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored his second goal of the game in overtime to lift Carolina.

Justin Williams tied it for the Hurricanes with 1:09 left in the third period, and Carolina matched the best five-game start in franchise history by tying the 4-0-1 Hartford Whalers in 1995-96.

Aho added an assist while running his point streak to five games. Jordan Staal and Brett Pesce also scored for the Hurricanes. Curtis McElhinney made 19 saves as Carolina outshot Minnesota 57-23 and survived a third-period frenzy in which the Wild rallied to twice take a one-goal lead.

Devan Dubnyk stopped 52 shots for Minnesota and Jason Zucker scored his 100th career goal and third in the past two games. Charlie Coyle, Jared Spurgeon and Mikael Granlund also scored for the Wild, who played their third consecutive overtime game.

LIGHTNING 8, BLUE JACKETS 2

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Victor Hedman, Cedric Paquette and Yanni Gourde had first-period goals, and Tampa Bay beat Columbus.

Brayden Point scored in both the second and third periods, and Andrei Vasilevskiy had 30 saves for the Lightning. Alex Killorn, Nikita Kucherov and J.T. Miller also scored for Tampa Bay.

The Lightning, who led the NHL in goals last season, had scored just twice over 125 minutes in their first two games. Tampa Bay was held scoreless during the final 159:27 of the 2018 Eastern Conference Final by eventual Stanley Cup champion Washington.

Columbus got goals from Josh Anderson and Oliver Bjorkstrand, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 23 shots.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, CAPITALS 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Auston Matthews scored a goal in his sixth consecutive game to start the season, Frederick Andersen made 25 saves and Toronto beat Washington.

Moments after Andersen made several solid saves to preserve the lead, Matthews provided an insurance score with his NHL-leading 10th goal with 1:39 to play.

Josh Leivo scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period. Kasperi Kapanen had a goal and an assist and Par Lindholm also scored for Toronto, which has won four straight. Jake Gardiner had two assists.

Matthews has scored a goal in all six games this season and has multiple points in each. He also has four assists and joined Sweeny Schriner (1944-45) as the only Maple Leafs to score a goal and have multiple points in the first six games of the season.

Evgeny Kuznetsov scored his fourth goal of the season for Washington and added an assist. Chandler Stephenson also scored and Alex Ovechkin had two assists. Braden Holtby made 24 saves.

CANUCKS 3, PANTHERS 2

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Bo Horvat scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period, leading Vancouver past Florida.

Antoine Roussel and Elias Pettersson also scored for the Canucks, and Anders Nilsson stopped 24 shots.

Horvat gave the Canucks their first lead when he took a nifty pass from Sven Baertschi in the left circle and sent a one-timer in at 6:11 of the final period.

Vincent Trocheck and Jonathan Huberdeau scored for the Panthers, who remain winless through three games. James Reimer made 27 saves.

CANADIENS 4, PENGUINS 3, SO

MONTREAL (AP) — Paul Byron and Jonathan Drouin scored in the shootout to lift Montreal past Pittsburgh.

Tomas Tatar had two goals and an assist, and Brendan Gallagher had a goal and an assist for the Canadiens. Antti Niemi stopped 25 shots through overtime in his first start of the season.

Dominik Simon, Kris Letang and Phil Kessel scored in regulation for the Penguins, and Casey DeSmith had 37 saves through overtime.

After Byron and Drouin both beat DeSmith blocker side in the shootout, Sidney Crosby had to score for Pittsburgh to send it to the third round but he hit the outside of the post.

The Canadiens beat the Penguins for the second time in eight days, winning 5-1 in Pittsburgh last Saturday.

PREDATORS 5, ISLANDERS 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored twice, Viktor Arvidsson had a goal and an assist, and Nashville beat New York for the second time in eight days.

Calle Jarnkrok and Kyle Turris also scored for Nashville, which has won four of its first five games. Juuse Saros stopped 20 shots and won both games against the Islanders.

Brock Nelson and Andrew Ladd scored for New York, which lost 4-3 at home to the Predators last Saturday night. Robin Lehner finished with 24 saves.

The Predators jumped ahead with three goals in a 4 1/2-minute stretch late in first period. Nelson and Ladd got the Islanders within one in the second, before Nashville sealed the win in the third.

STARS 5, DUCKS 3

DALLAS (AP) — John Klingberg scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period, when Dallas scored on four of its team-record 30 shots, and the Stars beat Anaheim.

Alexander Radulov, Connor Carrick and Jamie Benn also scored for Dallas in the second. Tyler Seguin assisted on the goals by Radulov and Benn.

The barrage wiped out a 3-0 Anaheim lead and came against Ducks goalie John Gibson, who entered the game 3-0-1 with a 1.44 goals-against average.

Radek Faksa added a length-of-the-ice, empty-net goal with 1:28 to play.

Anaheim’s Jacob Silfverberg and Kiefer Sherwood had first-period goals, and Adam Henrique added a power-play goal at 8:09 of the second.

Gibson made 40 saves while playing the first two periods. Ryan Miller had six in the third.

Anton Khubodin stopped 22 shots for Dallas.

SABRES 3, COYOTES 0

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Linus Ullmark stopped 36 shots for his first career shutout, and rookie Rasmus Dahlin scored his first career goal to lead Buffalo.

Jeff Skinner had a goal and an assist, and Conor Sheary also scored for the Sabres. Ullmark, making his season debut, appeared in his 27th career NHL game.

Arizona failed to score for the third time in their first four games — including the second time at home.

Antti Raanta had 20 saves for the Coyotes, who have two goals this season despite outshooting their opponents in every game.

SENATORS 5, KINGS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Chris Wideman got his first two goals in nearly a year, and Craig Anderson made 36 saves to lead Ottawa.

Wideman tore a hamstring last November and missed the rest of the season. The 28-year-old had been without a point in his first four games this season.

Chris Tierney, Mark Stone and Colin White also scored for the Senators, and Matt Duchene, Brady Tkachuk and Thomas Chabot each had two assists.

Trevor Lewis scored for the Kings. Jack Campbell made his fourth consecutive start for Los Angeles and allowed four goals on 11 shots before being replaced by Peter Budaj. Budaj allowed one goal on 11 shots.

FLAMES 3, AVALANCHE 2, OT

DENVER (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored the tying goal with 1:54 left in regulation and Johnny Gaudreau won it in the first minute overtime as the Flames beat the Avalanche.

Lindholm sent the game into OT by forcing a turnover in the Colorado zone and taking the puck up close and firing it past goalie Semyon Varlamov for the equalizer.

Colorado, which led 2-0 after the first period, couldn’t stop Gaudreau on a breakaway. He got behind the Avalanche defense and knocked home the game-winner from up close.

Calgary broke through for its first a goal at 10:52 of the second to pull to within 2-1. Varlamov stopped a shot from Mikael Backlund but the puck popped loose in front of the net. Sam Bennett charged through the slot and got his stick on the puck, shoving it into the net for the score.