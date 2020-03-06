Panthers take on the Canadiens on 4-game skid

Montreal Canadiens (31-29-9, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (33-26-8, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida will try to break its four-game slide when the Panthers play Montreal.

The Panthers are 10-8-2 against opponents in the Atlantic Division. Florida ranks fifth in the NHL recording 9 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.7 assists.

The Canadiens are 9-12-2 against the rest of their division. Montreal has given up 44 power-play goals, killing 78.4% of opponent chances.

Montreal defeated Florida 4-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Hoffman leads the Panthers with 27 goals and has recorded 56 points. Jonathan Huberdeau has totaled two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Tomas Tatar leads the Canadiens with 61 points, scoring 22 goals and adding 39 assists. Max Domi has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .890 save percentage.

Panthers: 3-5-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, three penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Sergei Bobrovsky: day to day (lower body).

Canadiens: Jonathan Drouin: day to day (ankle), Brendan Gallagher: day to day (illness), Tomas Tatar: out (upper-body).