Panthers face the Bruins on 3-game skid

Boston Bruins (42-13-12, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (33-26-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida will try to end its three-game skid when the Panthers play Boston.

The Panthers are 19-17-4 in Eastern Conference games. Florida ranks fourth in the NHL recording 9.1 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.8 assists.

The Bruins are 13-5-3 against the rest of their division. Boston is eighth in the NHL averaging 5.5 assists per game, led by Brad Marchand with 0.8.

In their last meeting on Dec. 14, Boston won 4-2. David Pastrnak scored a team-high two goals for the Bruins in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 77 points, scoring 22 goals and adding 55 assists. Aaron Ekblad has recorded nine assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 92 points, scoring 47 goals and registering 45 assists. Marchand has collected 15 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Panthers: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Sergei Bobrovsky: day to day (lower body).

Bruins: None listed.