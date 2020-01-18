Panthers down another goalie, injured Driedger to miss weeks

<p> Florida Panthers goaltender Chris Driedger is helped off the ice during the first period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Los Angeles Kings, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) </p>

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Florida goalie Chris Driedger will miss several weeks with what’s believed to be a groin injury, the latest health issue at that position for the Panthers.

The Panthers announced the diagnosis Saturday, calling it a lower-body injury.

Driedger was hurt midway through the first period of the Panthers’ 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. He is 5-2-0 in nine appearances for Florida this season, with a 2.48 GAA.

The Panthers have also been without goalie Sergei Bobrovsky for much of January while he recovers from an upper-body injury.

Florida begins a stretch of six consecutive road games Saturday in Detroit. That six-game run also includes the All-Star break and the Panthers’ bye week.