Panthers agree to terms with Brouwer on 1-year deal

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Panthers agreed to terms Monday with veteran right winger Troy Brouwer on an $850,000, one-year contract.

Brouwer became a free agent when the Calgary Flames bought out the final two years of his deal.

“Troy is a skilled veteran forward with championship experience,” general manager Dale Tallon said. “He adds depth to our forward group and his leadership will help our developing young core take the next step this season.”

The 33-year-old put up 22 points on six goals and 16 assists in 76 games last season. He recorded 27 points in two seasons with the Flames after they signed him to an $18 million, four-year contract.

Brouwer has 169 goals and 172 assists for 341 points in his 12-year NHL career with the Chicago Blackhawks, Washington Capitals, St. Louis Blues and Flames. He’s a three-time 20-goal scorer and won the Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks in 2010.

Adding Brouwer ramps up competition among Panthers forwards for spots in the bottom six. Florida missed the playoffs by a point last season, acquired winger Mike Hoffman by trade, signed Frank Vatrano and could be ready to elevate 2017 first-round pick Owen Tippett into a full-time role.