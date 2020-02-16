Panarin and New York take on Boston

Boston Bruins (36-11-12, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (30-23-4, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Artemi Panarin leads New York into a matchup with Boston. He currently ranks fifth in the league with 77 points, scoring 29 goals and totaling 48 assists.

The Rangers are 20-13-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York ranks eighth in the league recording 8.9 points per game, averaging 3.3 goals and 5.6 assists.

The Bruins are 21-8-9 in Eastern Conference play. Boston is seventh in the NHL averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Brad Marchand with 0.8.

In their last matchup on Nov. 29, Boston won 3-2. David Krejci recorded a team-high 2 points for the Bruins.

TOP PERFORMERS: Panarin has recorded 77 total points while scoring 29 goals and adding 48 assists for the Rangers. Mika Zibanejad has totaled six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for New York.

David Pastrnak has collected 82 total points while scoring 42 goals and totaling 40 assists for the Bruins. Patrice Bergeron has recorded five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.5 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while allowing 1.5 goals per game with a .944 save percentage.

Rangers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.