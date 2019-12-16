Pacific Division leader Arizona and San Jose meet

Arizona Coyotes (19-12-4, first in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (16-17-2, sixth in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Pacific Division-leading Arizona Coyotes head to play San Jose Sharks.

Article continues below ...

The Sharks are 12-9-0 in Western Conference games. San Jose serves 12.3 penalty minutes per game, the most in the NHL. Evander Kane leads the team serving 75 total minutes.

The Coyotes are 12-5-4 in conference matchups. Arizona serves 6.5 penalty minutes per game, the least in the NHL. Barrett Hayton leads them averaging 0.9.

In their last meeting on Nov. 30, San Jose won 4-2. Logan Couture scored two goals for the Sharks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kane leads the Sharks with 14 goals and has totaled 26 points. Couture has recorded six goals and one assist over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Nick Schmaltz leads the Coyotes with 17 total assists and has recorded 23 points. Christian Dvorak has collected seven assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, three penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

Sharks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.5 penalties and 13.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .888 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Coyotes: Jason Demers: out (lower body).