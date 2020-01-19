Ovechkin’s 2nd straight hat trick lifts Caps past Isles 6-4

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored three goals to tie Steve Yzerman for ninth on the career goals list Saturday, and the Washington Capitals rallied with five goals in the third period for a 6-4 victory over the New York Islanders.

Jakub Vrana scored the go-ahead goal with 2:30 left to help the Capitals extend their wining streak to four games. The Islanders lost for the fourth time in their last five games.

Ovechkin also passed Mario Lemieux for 10th place on the career list. His 692nd goal came late in the third period on an empty net to seal the victory. Washington’s Ilya Samsonov made seven saves in relief of Braden Holtby, who allowed four goals on 22 shots.

Semyon Varlamov gave up four third-period goals and finished with 24 saves. Brock Nelson, Casey Cizikas, Jordan Eberle and Devon Toews had put the Islanders ahead 4-1 entering the third period.

SENATORS 5, FLAMES 2

OTTAWA (AP) — Marcus Hogberg made 40 saves and the Senators snapped a nine-game losing streak.

The Senators were outshot 42-21, but Hogberg’s performance kept the Flames at bay. It was the 25-year-old goalie’s second NHL win in 13 career starts.

Brady Tkachuk had a goal and assist and was on the winning side for the first time in four games against older brother Matthew. Chris Tierney, Connor Brown, Colin White and Vladislav Namestnikov had Ottawa’s other goals.

Mark Jankowski and Noah Hanifin scored late for the Flames, whose six-game winning streak ended.

AVALANCHE 5, BLUES 3

DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar and Andre Burakovsky scored 22 seconds apart in the second period for the Avalanche to chase All-Star goaltender Jordan Binnington from the game and Colorado held on to beat St. Louis.

The Avalanche used a three-goal middle period to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 advantage. Tyson Jost also scored in the period. Nathan MacKinnon added a goal in the first and Gabriel Landeskog clinched it with an empty-netter. Makar’s goal was his 11th, breaking the franchise record for most by a rookie defenseman.

Alex Pietrangelo, David Perron and Oskar Sundqvist had goals for the Blues, who lead the Central Division heading into the All-Star break.

OILERS 7, COYOTES 3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Riley Sheahan had a goal and three assists and Connor McDavid scored twice as the Oilers rode a strong start to a victory over Arizona.

Josh Archibald, Sam Gagner, Kailer Yamamoto and Joakim Nygard also scored for the Oilers, who are 6-1-1 in their last eight games.

Taylor Hall, Christian Dvorak and Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored for the Coyotes, who have lost five of six.

