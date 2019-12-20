Ottawa takes on Philadelphia, looks for 4th straight home win

Philadelphia Flyers (19-11-5, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (15-18-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa hosts Philadelphia looking to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Senators are 11-11-2 in conference matchups. Ottawa averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the league. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 40 total minutes.

The Flyers are 14-4-3 in conference matchups. Philadelphia has scored 23 power-play goals, converting on 19.7% of chances.

In their last meeting on Dec. 7, Philadelphia won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Duclair leads the Senators with 28 points, scoring 20 goals and registering eight assists. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has totaled 8 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 21 total assists and has collected 32 points. Sean Couturier has totaled two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Senators: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .891 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Anders Nilsson: day to day (illness).

Flyers: Travis Konecny: out (upper body).