Ottawa takes on Arizona, aims to halt 6-game skid

Arizona Coyotes (28-23-8, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (18-27-11, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa heads into the matchup with Arizona as losers of six straight games.

The Senators have gone 12-10-6 in home games. Ottawa leads the NHL with 12 shorthanded goals, led by Chris Tierney with four.

The Coyotes are 15-12-4 in road games. Arizona has given up 29 power-play goals, killing 82.8% of opponent chances.

Arizona took down Ottawa 5-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 19.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jean-Gabriel Pageau has recorded 34 total points while scoring 21 goals and adding 13 assists for the Senators. Connor Brown has totaled two goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Nick Schmaltz leads the Coyotes with 31 total assists and has collected 39 points. Christian Dvorak has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 2-5-3, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Senators: 2-5-3, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Mark Borowiecki: day to day (personal).

Coyotes: Darcy Kuemper: day to day (lower body).