Ottawa hosts Boston after Duclair’s 2-goal game

Boston Bruins (20-4-6, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (12-17-1, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit Ottawa after Anthony Duclair scored two goals in the Senators’ 4-3 loss to the Flyers.

Article continues below ...

The Senators are 9-10-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. Ottawa averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the NHL. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 31 total minutes.

The Bruins are 7-2-3 against the rest of their division. Boston ranks fifth in the NHL averaging 5.8 assists per game, led by Brad Marchand with 0.9.

In their last matchup on Nov. 27, Boston won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jean-Gabriel Pageau leads the Senators with 15 goals, adding seven assists and totaling 22 points. Duclair has recorded 9 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Marchand leads the Bruins with 44 points, scoring 18 goals and adding 26 assists. David Krejci has recorded six assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-1-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

Senators: 4-6-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .901 save percentage.

Senators Injuries: Craig Anderson: out (lower body).

Bruins Injuries: Brett Ritchie: out (illness).