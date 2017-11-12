Oilers look to cap road trip with win against Capitals (Nov 12, 2017)

WASHINGTON — It is surprising that a four-game road swing would play a role in the Edmonton Oilers’ turnaround, but the improving Oilers are looking to finish off a solid trip against a quartet of Metropolitan Division opponents Sunday when they face the Washington Capitals.

Edmonton started the season 1-4-0 and had lost five of seven before embarking on its longest trip of the young season. The Oilers picked up overtime wins against the Islanders and Devils before falling 4-2 to the Rangers on Saturday. Still, the Oilers are feeling good about the work they’ve done away from home.

“We’ve had a pretty good start to this road trip so far until today,” goalie Cam Talbot said after the loss. “There’s another game (Sunday) so we can have a pretty good road trip heading home and that’s what we’re looking to do.”

Talbot has done the heavy lifting for Edmonton, starting 11 straight contests, and coach Todd McClellan was noncommittal about turning to Laurent Brossiot for the second game of the back-to-back.

The penalty kill has been a major problem for Edmonton all season, and the woes for the league’s 31st-ranked team flared up again Saturday, as the Oilers allowed two power-play goals to the Rangers.

“There’s going to be penalties every night, so we need to be sharp on the PK. So far, this road trip we’ve been pretty good. Tonight, it was tough on the PK,” Oilers center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said.

The Capitals, who have hovered around .500 all season, have won four of five contests, including an impressive 4-1 triumph over archrival Pittsburgh on Friday. Washington has dealt with injuries and new faces in the lineup, and now it appears that things have stabilized for the Capitals.

“I think our team just keeps improving. We’ve been patient with our young guys and they’re evolving as a group,” Washington coach Barry Trotz told reporters. “Our game, we’re recognizing what works for this group and how we have to play. We’re sort of building our game, if you will, so that we can sustain something that will hopefully get us some more victories. It’ll be all about being consistent.”

The anchor during the Capitals’ run of recent success has been goalie Braden Holtby, who has now won five straight games and picked up his 200th career victory against the Penguins.

“I honestly think every year you watch him, he gets better and better,” defenseman John Carlson told reporters. “It’s impressive to watch him on a daily basis. He works so hard in practice. He wants to be the best goalie out there.”

This will be the second meeting between the teams in less than a month. Holtby made 38 saves as Washington rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Oilers 5-2 on Oct. 28.

Capitals forward Brett Connolly missed that contest after suffering a concussion, but he is slated to appear in Washington’s lineup Sunday after missing seven games. The Capitals reassigned Liam O’Brien to AHL Hershey to make room for Connolly’s return.