Oilers host the Golden Knights in Western Conference battle

Vegas Golden Knights (38-24-8, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (37-24-8, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers and the Vegas Golden Knights meet in a matchup of two of the top teams in the Western Conference.

The Oilers are 20-17-5 in Western Conference games. Edmonton is third in the NHL shooting 10.7% and averaging 3.2 goals on 29.5 shots per game.

The Golden Knights are 22-14-3 in conference play. Vegas has converted on 21.7% of power-play opportunities, scoring 41 power-play goals.

Vegas took down Edmonton 3-0 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 26.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 110 points, scoring 43 goals and registering 67 assists. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has collected six goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Max Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 66 points, scoring 32 goals and adding 34 assists. William Karlsson has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Oilers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Mike Green: out (mcl).

Golden Knights: Mark Stone: out (lower body).