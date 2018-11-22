Oilers acquire defenseman Chris Wideman from Senators

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers acquired defenseman Chris Wideman from the Ottawa Senators on Thursday for a 2020 sixth-round pick.

Wideman has two goals, three assists and 12 penalty minutes in 19 games this season. The 28-year-old St. Louis native and former Miami University star had 16 goals, 27 assists, 98 penalty minutes and a plus/minus rating of plus-7 over 175 games in four seasons with Ottawa.

The pick was previously acquired by Edmonton from St. Louis for defenseman Jakub Jerabek on Oct. 1.